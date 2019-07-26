Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 female NYPD officers in Bronx

Two female officers were doused with water around 7 p.m. Sunday night on the corner of Boston Road and East 173rd Street.
The incident was captured on video and shared by the Sergeants Benevolent Association on Wednesday.
NYPD Cops are in DANGER! Another video of water buckets being tossed. O’Neill needs to go before we get another cop killed! TERRENCE where’s the Arrest. No more tough talking, stop blaming the cops if you can’t handle the job perhaps you and O’Neill should find new work! pic.twitter.com/Nl8PqUE8Zc— SBA (@SBANYPD) July 24, 2019
Police said Friday that Robert Perez, 24, is one of about a dozen people seen on the video footage before some throw buckets of water at the officers.
The officers walked away without taking any action.
Police say Perez returned to the same location the next day and threw water at a man, destroying his phone.
The arrest comes the same week that three others were charged in connection to similar water dousing incidents against NYPD officers.
