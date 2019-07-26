Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 female NYPD officers in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A man is facing charges in connection to two water dousing incidents in the Bronx - including one involving NYPD officers.

Two female officers were doused with water around 7 p.m. Sunday night on the corner of Boston Road and East 173rd Street.

The incident was captured on video and shared by the Sergeants Benevolent Association on Wednesday.

Police said Friday that Robert Perez, 24, is one of about a dozen people seen on the video footage before some throw buckets of water at the officers.

The officers walked away without taking any action.

Police say Perez returned to the same location the next day and threw water at a man, destroying his phone.

The arrest comes the same week that three others were charged in connection to similar water dousing incidents against NYPD officers.

