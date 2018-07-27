Man charged with attempted murder, numerous charges after shocking Brooklyn road rage fight

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man has been charged with attempted murder and numerous other charges after shocking video of a road rage incident was caught on camera in Brooklyn this week.

Aside from attempted murder, Kevin McClean, 46, of Queens was also charged with robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and menacing.

Two men got into a minor traffic dispute Tuesday afternoon on McGuinness Boulevard by Norman Avenue in Greenpoint. The drivers got out, words were exchanged and it all went downhill from there.

According to the 24-year-old victim, McClean tried to attack him with a knife, then went into his car and stole his car keys. As McClean tried to escape, the victim is seen desperately trying to get his keys back as he is pinned and dragged by the car.

The victim flipped in the air and ended up in between two parked cars. Police report he was taken to the hospital with injuries only to his hips and hands. It could've been far worse -- he was able to stand after the incident.

McClean then took off with part of his fender left behind. Police searched for the driver of the white Hyundai with Florida plates until they caught up with him later in the week.

