Man charged with carrying out Valentine's Day truck attack on East Orange Planned Parenthood

David Novarro has more on the man charged in a truck attack on a New Jersey Planned Parenthood clinic.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man has been charged with carrying out a truck attack on a New Jersey Planned Parenthood Clinic using a stolen bakery delivery truck, officials say.

Marckles Alcius, 31, was charged with attempting to cause widespread injury or damage at the facility in East Orange on Wednesday.

Three people, a staff member and two patients, including a pregnant woman, sustained minor injuries in the attack. All three went to the hospital, and were treated for their injuries and released.

Alcius was also charged with six counts of aggravated assault and two weapons offenses, for using the stolen truck as a weapon.

Alcius is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 21st.

