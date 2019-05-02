Man charged with raping child at Bronx day care

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say a man has been arrested on charges of raping a child at a day care center in the Bronx.

The suspect, 60-year-old Alberto Hernandez, is facing 13 charges, including rape, criminal sex act and predatory sexual assault.

Police say the alleged rapes occurred over a period of four years when the girl was 6 - 10 years old.

It happened at the Maria Cortez day care on Heath Avenue that Hernandez operated with his wife for the past 25 years, investigators said.

Police say the child, who is now 13, came forward Wednesday and the arrest was made.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxrapesexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old charged with murder in NYC student's stabbing death
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
NYC resident with measles may have exposed others at 2 locations
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island
2 circuit court judges shot in White Castle parking lot
Man wins 2nd NJ Lottery jackpot, this one worth $3 million
Small plane makes emergency landing on Staten Island field
Show More
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
NYC becomes 1st major US city to make calls from jail free
Leader of foiled plot to bomb NYC subway system to be sentenced
Utz lovers could be eligible for up to $20 in settlement
How congestion pricing has impacted London ahead of NYC plan
More TOP STORIES News