Man charged with raping child at Bronx day care

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say a man has been arrested on charges of raping a child at a day care center in the Bronx.The suspect, 60-year-old Alberto Hernandez, is facing 13 charges, including rape, criminal sex act and predatory sexual assault.Police say the alleged rapes occurred over a period of four years when the girl was 6 - 10 years old.It happened at the Maria Cortez day care on Heath Avenue that Hernandez operated with his wife for the past 25 years, investigators said.Police say the child, who is now 13, came forward Wednesday and the arrest was made.