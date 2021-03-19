Man dead, neighbor arrested after dispute over noise in Jamaica

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10427847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 71-year-old Queens man was bludgeoned to death in his basement apartment allegedly by a neighbor in an apparent dispute over noise.The suspect went to the downstairs apartment on 138th Street in Jamaica to complain about noise at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.The man, in his 30s, struck the older man with a blunt object, killing him.The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.The investigation into the incident is ongoing.----------