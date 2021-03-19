Man dead, neighbor arrested after dispute over noise in Jamaica

The suspect went to the downstairs apartment on 138th Street in Jamaica to complain about noise at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
The man, in his 30s, struck the older man with a blunt object, killing him.
The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
