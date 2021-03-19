Man dead, neighbor arrested after dispute over noise in Jamaica

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 71-year-old Queens man was bludgeoned to death in his basement apartment allegedly by a neighbor in an apparent dispute over noise.

The suspect went to the downstairs apartment on 138th Street in Jamaica to complain about noise at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The man, in his 30s, struck the older man with a blunt object, killing him.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

More TOP STORIES News