Man delivering food for the hungry injured in double shooting in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8644762" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis has more on a fraud scheme called 'Operation Sledgehammer.'

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was injured in a double shooting while he was delivering food and became caught in gunfire.The shooting was reported Friday at the Amsterdam Houses at 216 West 64th Street around 1 p.m.A 41-year-old was shot once in the back and a 33-year-old was shot in the left arm.The victims were in the courtyard when a black Chrysler minivan pulled up and someone fired shots in their direction.Officials say the 41-year-old victim was a driver with West Side Campaign Against Hunger who was delivering food at the time of the shooting."One of our amazing employees ... who's been with us for a long time and doing great work, delivering all over the city for us - he's one of our key drivers - to make sure customers get the food they need," said Greg Silverman, the Executive Director for West Side Campaign Against Hunger.He was delivering healthy food to 150 families near Lincoln Square when he was struck."I just ran down from 86th Street to make sure my team was OK, don't care about the shooting incident, I just care about my team and making sure they are safe," Silverman said. "They've been out here every day...We haven't missed one day of work - frontline essential workers. It becomes a whole other scary thing that we are caught in crossfire shootings now."Both victims are expected to survive.It's unclear if the second victim was the intended target.No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.----------