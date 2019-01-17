Man dies after Brooklyn hit and run leaves him injured in street

A man has died after he was left lying in the street in an apparent hit and run in Brooklyn Monday morning.It happened just before 1 a.m. on Third Avenue at 51st Street in Sunset Park.Police say the victim, identified as 27-year-old Fernando Trejo, was found in the street after the crash.He was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and was initially expected to survive, but he died from his injuries the next day.Investigators are now looking for surveillance video that may have captured the car involved.Meanwhile, the victim's family is hoping someone comes forward with information that will lead to an arrest."We need justice," the victim's brother, Erick Trejo, said. "We don't know how it happened ... Whoever did that has got to pay. They have to find them."Investigators have placed a mobile sign near the scene in hopes someone remembers seeing something.Fernando, the father of four young children, has been through one surgery and may need more."He can hear us, but he can't talk right now," Erick Trejo said. "Hopefully he is doing better. I don't know. We are still waiting for some news to update."There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------