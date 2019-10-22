Man driving car in Brooklyn stabbed by pedestrian in road rage incident

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man driving his car was stabbed after he got out to reach for a baseball bat, apparently in self-defense in Brooklyn.Police released video of the man they want to find, last seen walking through the turnstile at the 9th Avenue D train station Monday around 7:10 a.m. in Sunset Park.Police say the suspect was crossing the street and was upset because he thought the 54-year-old man driving a 1998 Mercedes almost hit him.The pedestrian started screaming obscenities and allegedly threatened to kill the victim.Right now it's unclear why the driver didn't just keep driving.Instead he got out of the car, police say, and reached for a baseball bat in the trunk.That's when the man stabbed him in the lower back.The victim is hospitalized in serious condition.Police will tell you in a road rage situation it's never a good idea to get out of the car.Police are still looking for the stabber.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------