Exclusive video: Man escapes back of NYPD car before tackled by police after shooting

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A chaotic scene broke out while police were on the scene after a person was shot on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The incident was reported Monday outside outside the Amsterdam Houses on West 63rd Street just after 4 p.m.

Officials say one person was shot at the location, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

During the course of the investigation, a number of people were taken into custody.

One of those people somehow escaped from the back of a police car while in handcuffs, but was soon stopped in the middle of the intersection and tackled to the ground by multiple officers.

Exclusive video from the scene shows how it unfolded:



The suspect struggled with several officers before finally being taken back into custody..

Police say the man was not arrested in connection to the shooting, but rather related to a crowd that was gathering following the shooting and getting in the way of police operations.

