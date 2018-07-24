PORT JEFFERSON, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police on the hunt for a killer in Suffolk County after a deadly shooting inside a packed pool hall.
Investigators swarmed the scene at DBM Billiards on Main Street in Port Jefferson overnight.
A man was found shot to death inside the pool hall around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The front window of the hall was shattered in the shooting.
The gunman apparently took off in a car. So far, there are no arrests.
