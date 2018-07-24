Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson

EMBED </>More Videos

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Eyewitness News
PORT JEFFERSON, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police on the hunt for a killer in Suffolk County after a deadly shooting inside a packed pool hall.

Investigators swarmed the scene at DBM Billiards on Main Street in Port Jefferson overnight.

A man was found shot to death inside the pool hall around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The front window of the hall was shattered in the shooting.

The gunman apparently took off in a car. So far, there are no arrests.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingSuffolk CountyPort Jefferson
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Girl befriends UPS driver who brings life-saving meds
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Paintings worth millions found in storage locker
Liquid thrown at traffic agent in Astoria
Decontamination continues near steam pipe explosion
NYPD: Man bit off piece of victim's lip in subway station fight
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Show More
Search for hit-and-run driver in LI, teen boy injured
Warning in Westchester after 3 people attacked by fox
All-day wake set for 5 children killed in Union City fire
Stand your ground: Man won't be charged in parking lot death
Woman killed, daughters injured in NJ house collapse
More News