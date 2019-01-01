A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in a Brooklyn apartment building early Tuesday, in New York City's first homicide of the new year.The victim was shot in the chest in the fifth floor hallway of the Stanley Avenue building in East New York just after 4:30 a.m.He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.No arrests were immediately made and the motive is under investigation.The killing was inside the city-run Pink Houses.----------