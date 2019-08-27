Man fires shot on Roosevelt school grounds, barricades himself inside home

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) -- A man allegedly confronted school custodians at a Long Island school and fired at least one shot before barricading himself inside a home, sources said.The disputes happened on Roosevelt Middle School grounds in Nassau County Tuesday morning but not inside the school.No one was injured, and the man fled a short distance to the home, where he surrendered without incident.The school was placed on lockdown, and it has not yet been lifted. Classes are not yet in session, but teachers were preparing for the upcoming year, and it is possible some students were there as registration is underway.It is not yet clear what the dispute was about.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------