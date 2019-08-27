Man fires shot on Roosevelt school grounds, barricades himself inside home

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) -- A man allegedly confronted school custodians at a Long Island school and fired at least one shot before barricading himself inside a home, sources said.

The disputes happened on Roosevelt Middle School grounds in Nassau County Tuesday morning but not inside the school.

No one was injured, and the man fled a short distance to the home, where he surrendered without incident.

The school was placed on lockdown, and it has not yet been lifted. Classes are not yet in session, but teachers were preparing for the upcoming year, and it is possible some students were there as registration is underway.

It is not yet clear what the dispute was about.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rooseveltnassau countyshots firedschoolbarricade
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man allegedly sneaks gun, clown mask into NYC job center
2 men fatally shot in Queens, witnesses say gunman returned
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths, DA asks for adjournment
Woman allegedly stabs man near Union Square subway station
Source: Prostitute arrested in death of chef found in Queens
Tropical Storm Dorian gathering strength, on path to Puerto Rico
Gunman with rifle opens fire at New Jersey bus stop
Show More
2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
Bicyclist critically hurt after hitting pedestrian, 77, in Central Park
NYPD: Robbery suspect returns to NYC store to spray produce
More TOP STORIES News