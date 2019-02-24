HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for the suspect who followed a woman into her Harlem apartment building and then tried to rape her.
The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday at 148th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Police say the suspect grabbed the 40-year-old victim from behind as she walked up the stairs and attempted to sexually assault her.
She resisted and they both fled down the stairs, according to investigators.
The man fled the scene in an unknown direction. The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital with injuries to her back and hand.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a male Hispanic, medium complexion, approximately 30 years of age, 5'5", 140lbs, close cut black hair, brown eyes and a slim build.
He was last seen wearing a striped red, white and black puffy jacket with a hood, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white sneakers. The victim possibly scratched the individual on his face.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube