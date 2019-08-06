Man found dead in restricted area of Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was discovered dead in a restricted access area of Central Park.

The victim, who police say appears to be in his 30s, was discovered in the upper terrace of the Lasker Pool on Tuesday morning.

He suffered trauma to the head and the Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

The victim was found by a day care counselor who notified police. No children were with her at the time.

Authorities said the victim may be homeless, but his identity has not yet been released.

