Man found fatally stabbed inside Levittown home

Police in Nassau County discovered a man stabbed to death over the weekend.Officers were called to conduct a well check at a home on Shepard Lane in Levittown.Once inside, they found the body of 70-year-old William Cahoon.They say he had been stabbed several times.The investigation into this case continues and detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Homicide Squad detectives at (516) 573-7788 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.