Man found to be fatally shot after crashing into home in New Jersey

(Photo/Shutterstock)

SOMERSET, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound following a crash into a residential home.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Foxwood Drive in Somerset.

Franklin Township police received multiple calls reporting that a motor vehicle had crashed into a residence, and responding officers located a male driver who was later identified as Dominic Frederick unconscious behind the wheel.

While trying to reach Frederick to render aid, officers noticed that Frederick had been shot.

He was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation revealed that after the shooting, Frederick continued to drive his vehicle, eventually crashing into the home.

The vehicle was occupied with other passengers, but their identities are not being released at this time.

The other occupants were not injured as a result of the shooting.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown or have not been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somersetsomerset countyshootingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tornado watch for parts of NJ, PA
Video shows Lyft driver being pummeled by passenger in Queens
Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs
LIVE | LGBT billboard vandalized on Long Island
Man fatally stabbed during fight at Memorial Day party
6-year-old twins killed in DUI crash, mom charged
Japanese man dies on flight after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine
Show More
Mom gives birth in car while three kids in backseat film
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
'I see you:' Deputy plays peekaboo with bear outside gas station
Measles outbreak prompts push to end NY vaccine exemptions
6, including teens, shot in 2 separate incidents in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News