Man found to be fatally shot after crashing into home in New Jersey

SOMERSET, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound following a crash into a residential home.It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Foxwood Drive in Somerset.Franklin Township police received multiple calls reporting that a motor vehicle had crashed into a residence, and responding officers located a male driver who was later identified as Dominic Frederick unconscious behind the wheel.While trying to reach Frederick to render aid, officers noticed that Frederick had been shot.He was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.The investigation revealed that after the shooting, Frederick continued to drive his vehicle, eventually crashing into the home.The vehicle was occupied with other passengers, but their identities are not being released at this time.The other occupants were not injured as a result of the shooting.The circumstances of the shooting are unknown or have not been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.----------