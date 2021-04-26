Man intentionally set his Long Island house on fire with roommates inside: Police

Man intentionally set his house on fire with roommates inside: Police

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island arrested a man who they say purposely set his home on fire.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at 14 Raymond Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say 47-year-old Alex Kirton set the fire while his roommates were inside.



A 41-year-old man suffered second and third degree burns in the fire and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The second victim, a 68-year-old man, suffered smoke inhalation and has since recovered and been released from the hospital.

Kirton is charged with arson and attempted murder.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

