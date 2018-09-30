Man killed, woman critically injured in crash on Hutchinson River Parkway

Police say one person is dead and another critically injured after a crash early Sunday morning in the Bronx.

At about 2:30 a.m. police responded to a 911 call of a collision on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway and Co-op City Boulevard.

According to the NYPD, a 2009 Subaru sedan was travelling northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway when it collided with a 2007 BMW going in the same direction.

The Subaru continued and crashed into a tree. The 22-year-old man who was driving was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, an unidentified female, is listed in critical condition.

The 33-year-old driver of the BMW and her 48-year-old passenger were not injured and remained on the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

