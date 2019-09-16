Man riding bike wanted in 4 gropings in Sunnyside, Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man on a bike accused of groping several women in Queens.The assailant has been linked to four incidents since July and the most recent was last Saturday morning.Police say that's when he rode up behind a woman on 47th Street and 50th Avenue in Sunnyside, groped her and rode away.He's been on his bike in every incident and all were along 47th Avenue in the early morning hours.The individual being sought is described as a black man, 20-30 years of age, last seen wearing all dark clothing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------