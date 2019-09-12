Man robbed, slashed in face while waiting at New York City bus stop

RANDALL MANOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for three men who robbed and slashed a 66-year-old man at a Staten Island bus stop.It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in front of 532 Henderson Avenue in Randall Manor.Authorities say the three men approached the victim and began to punch and slash him in the face.They stole $80 and fled on foot in an unknown direction.Anyone with information to help identify any of the males is asked to the contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.----------