Man shot, followed into Brooklyn bike shop and killed

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A manhunt is now underway for the gunman who killed a man in a Brooklyn bike store.

Investigators say 23-year-old Nicholas Isaac got into an argument with the gunman.

It happened on Saturday, July 18 around 4 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

The man then shot Isaac.

When Isaac ran into the store for cover, the man followed him and killed him.

The gunman was seen fleeing on a black scooter.

He is described as approximately 6'0" in height and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and he carried a blue backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

