Man shot, followed into Brooklyn bike shop and killed

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A manhunt is now underway for the gunman who killed a man in a Brooklyn bike store.Investigators say 23-year-old Nicholas Isaac got into an argument with the gunman.It happened on Saturday, July 18 around 4 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.The man then shot Isaac.When Isaac ran into the store for cover, the man followed him and killed him.The gunman was seen fleeing on a black scooter.He is described as approximately 6'0" in height and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and he carried a blue backpack.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------