Man shot during attempted robbery on Upper West Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 29-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery on Manhattan's Upper West Side.The victim was shot in the hip just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.He went into a nearby deli for helpHe was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No arrests were immediately made.The incident happened after a weekend that saw more than four dozen separate shootings across New York City , at least six of them deadly.Anyone with information about any of the incidents is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------