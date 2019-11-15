Man slashed after bumping suspect at subway station in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens -- Police are searching for the man who they say slashed someone who accidentally bumped into him at a subway station in Queens.

It happened Thursday morning during rush hour, and investigators have released video of the suspect.

Police say a 19-year-old man bumped into the suspect on the staircase at the Union Turnpike/Kew Gardens subway station.

The two then got into an argument, and the suspect slashed the victim in the arm.

The victim wasn't seriously hurt.

If you recognize the suspect you are asked to contact the NYPD.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

