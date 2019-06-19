Man slashed across face at Museum of Natural History subway station on UWS

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video shows the person accused of slashing a man at a Manhattan subway station.

It happened last Friday night at the 81st Street Museum of Natural History station.

The 37-year-old victim got into an argument with the assailant when police say he slashed the man across the face.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a Hispanic man, 18-28 years old, and last seen wearing a black shirt with the words "just buckets" on the front in white lettering, black sweatpants, and black/white sandals.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

