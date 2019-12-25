NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the heartless thief who robbed a blind woman at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.
Port Authority Police released photos of the man who is wanted for the incident Dec. 20 at about 12:15 p.m.
Investigators say he approached the 45-year-old victim who was standing with her 10-year-old daughter inside the terminal's South Wing near the main concourse information booth.
The girl was sorting money in her mother's wallet when police say the suspect reached in and took $70.
Anyone with information is asked to call the PAPD's Central Police Desk at 201-239-3500 and/or the on-duty Detective Sergeant.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect sought for stealing from blind woman at Port Authority Bus Terminal
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News