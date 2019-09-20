Man stabbed in neck in Riverside Park on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after a stabbing inside Riverside Park on the Upper West Side.

The victim was attacked at the intersection of West 84th Street and Riverside Drive at around 11:25 p.m. Thursday.

He was stabbed in the neck and taken to Mount Sinai-St. Luke's Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the two men had gotten into an argument.

Witnesses told detectives the attacker stayed at the scene, and hid in bushes until they pointed him out to police.

The victim is in critical, but stable condition at the hospital.

There is an investigation into what started the argument.

Charges are pending against the man taken into custody.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citynyc parksstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Measles alert for LIRR customers
Man killed when fire tears through Queens home
Man charged in deadly after school brawl pleads not guilty
Yankees clinch AL East with 9-1 win over Angels
AccuWeather: Warm-up begins
Protests as pro-gun group holds fundraiser at Long Island inn
48 subway stations to be made fully accessible under new MTA plan
Show More
Man accused of scouting NYC locations for terrorist attack
Military warning to those attending area 51 event
Bronx bodega burglarized months after boy's cat was stolen
Amber Alert: $20K offered in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Dad arrested after Amber Alert canceled for missing LI baby
More TOP STORIES News