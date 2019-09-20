Man stabbed in neck in Riverside Park on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after a stabbing inside Riverside Park on the Upper West Side.The victim was attacked at the intersection of West 84th Street and Riverside Drive at around 11:25 p.m. Thursday.He was stabbed in the neck and taken to Mount Sinai-St. Luke's Hospital in critical condition.Police say the two men had gotten into an argument.Witnesses told detectives the attacker stayed at the scene, and hid in bushes until they pointed him out to police.The victim is in critical, but stable condition at the hospital.There is an investigation into what started the argument.Charges are pending against the man taken into custody.----------