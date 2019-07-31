Police: Man allegedly stabs victim on NYC subway train, then stabs good Samaritan during police chase

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is accused of stabbing another straphanger on a New York City subway train after a dispute over a seat -- then stabbing a good Samaritan who tried to intervene during a police chase.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on a southbound A train approaching the Canal Street station in Tribeca.

Police said the 55-year-old victim got into a dispute with a 40-year-old man over a seat. That's when the 40-year-old, identified as Ronald Cundiff of the Bronx, stabbed the victim in the torso aboard the train.

Police said Cundiff exited the train at Canal Street.

The victim called 911, and as he was being treated by emergency responders, he saw his alleged attacker.

Police chased Cundiff, who ran to 75 Bowery Street. Police said a 21-year-old good Samaritan tried to stop him and was stabbed in the shoulder.

Cundiff was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment.

