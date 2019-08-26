Man stabs woman in Bronx park, tries to sexually assault her

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man behind a disturbing attack in a Bronx park.
It happened early Sunday morning at Shoelace Park in the Wakefield section.
Authorities say the man seen in a surveillance video stabbed a 29-year-old woman multiple times before trying to sexually assault her.
He the fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where she is currently being treated.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
