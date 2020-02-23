Man steals $3,600 of jeans from same Gap store in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has gotten away with stealing nearly $3,600 worth of clothes from a Gap in New York City.Police say the thief targeted the same store on Lexington Avenue three different times in January.The crimes were reported over a span of eight days: Jan. 10, Jan. 12 and Jan. 18.In each case, the suspect took denim jeans from a display stand before running away.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------