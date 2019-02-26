Man survives 4-story fall down Manhattan elevator shaft

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
An elevator operator survived a four-story fall down an elevator shaft in Lower Manhattan Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Mulberry Street in SoHo.

Authorities say the 49-year-old man was on the third floor of the building when he stepped into the open shaft, but there was no elevator there.

He plunged to the basement, where he was found by emergency workers.

He was said to be conscious as he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

