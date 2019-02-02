U.S. & WORLD

Man takes steak and walks out of restaurant

Man takes steak and walks out of California restaurant.

OAKDALE, California --
The search is on for a man wanted in a bizarre dine and dash.

The suspect ended up taking his food to go.

Surveillance video shows the man in a nice suit sitting at a nice restaurant in Oakdale, California this week.

He ordered a porterhouse steak, a lobster tail, and a 20-ounce beer.

But instead of eating the hunk of meat, he wrapped it up in a napkin and then casually walked out the door.

He ended up skipping out on a $56 bill.

The owner says he decided to post the video on social media to help catch the steak smuggler so he doesn't hit up any more restaurants.

The staff at the restaurant says if the man was truly starving they would have helped.

