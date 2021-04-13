Man uses kids to burglarize frozen yogurt shop in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect uses kids in frozen yogurt shop burglary

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who broke into a Queens frozen yogurt shop with two children.

Video shows the suspect prying open a window at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt on Cooper Avenue while the two kids hold a light for him.

This happened late Sunday night.



Police say the suspect got inside and stole several things before taking off.

They are asking for the public's help locating him.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Surviving preemie twin released after 14 months at New York hospitals
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on the girl who born at 23 weeks and weighing just 1 pound at birth.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityqueensburglarytheftnypdrobberycrimestoppers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Asian man body slammed by ranting man in broad daylight attack
Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun
Police officers help family after baby delivered in bathroom of NJ home
NYC schools to welcome back 51,000 students at end of April
Man rescued after crashing, overturning into Jericho pond
COVID Updates: Government sends 'Surge Team' to Michigan after spike in virus
MTA survey suggests it's not just COVID keeping riders away from subway
Show More
Drama, danger and victory on 'American Idol'
Will Smith pulls 'Emancipation' production from Georgia
New Yorkers protest police shooting death of Daunte Wright
AccuWeather: Tuesday is pick of the week
Student killed after police-involved shooting at TN school: officials
More TOP STORIES News