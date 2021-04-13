Man uses kids to burglarize frozen yogurt shop in Queens

Video shows the suspect prying open a window at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt on Cooper Avenue while the two kids hold a light for him.
This happened late Sunday night.
Police say the suspect got inside and stole several things before taking off.
They are asking for the public's help locating him.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
