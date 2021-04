Man uses kids to burglarize frozen yogurt shop in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Joe Torres reports on the girl who born at 23 weeks and weighing just 1 pound at birth.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who broke into a Queens frozen yogurt shop with two children.Video shows the suspect prying open a window at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt on Cooper Avenue while the two kids hold a light for him.This happened late Sunday night.Police say the suspect got inside and stole several things before taking off.They are asking for the public's help locating him.