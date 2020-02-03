Man wanted for stealing Brooklyn boy's cellphone, demanding PIN

By Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who stole a child's cellphone in Brooklyn.

It happened on Saturday, January 25 around 6 p.m.

The man ran up to a 12-year-old boy on Coyle Street in Sheepshead Bay and took his cellphone.

He then asked the victim to enter his PIN. The boy was not hurt.

The thief took off on foot. He is described as a dark-skinned male, in his 20s, 5'6" in height, approximately 150lbs and last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded jacket, with gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

