Man wanted for throwing bleach in gym employees face in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There's new video of a shocking attack inside a Planet Fitness in Brooklyn.A man is seen opening a bottle of bleach and throwing it in an employee's face.This happened on Saturday, September 21st at 8:30 p.m. inside the gym on Broadway in Williamsburg.The 20-year-old victim was treated at the hospital for burning and irritation to the face.It's not clear what, if anything, led up to the attack.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------