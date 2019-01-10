Police in the Bronx say a man who allegedly lured a 12-year-old girl and then raped her has surrendered to authorities.The girl is apparently a runaway from Connecticut who had been staying at her boyfriend's house in the Bronx.Police say the suspect approached the victim in a black SUV on Elder Avenue in the Soundview section around 10:30 p.m. last Friday and told her he could give her a place to stay for the night.They say she accepted, and so he drove her to the Hutchinson-Whitestone Motel on Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay. There, he allegedly raped her.She was taken to the hospital to be treated and is providing information to detectives.The NYPD found images of the suspect on the motel's surveillance system, and the hotel's manager said the video showed the girl willingly going into the hotel with the man and seemingly leaving together as well.He added that the suspect paid for the room and even returned the room key at the front desk before leaving with the girl.The suspect turned himself in later Thursday, police said. Charges are pending.----------