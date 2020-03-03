Man with BB gun on Brooklyn rooftop apparently YouTuber making movie: NYPD

Authorities say the suspect was spotted on the roof of a four-story building with several Go-Pros attached to his body on Rogers Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Initially, officers did not know what they were dealing with and approached the scene with lights, sirens and police K-9s.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the police say the firearm has been determined to be a BB gun.
Real or Fake? This NYPD Aviation footage captured what a 911 caller reported earlier today in Brooklyn. It was only an Airsoft rifle and the male was safely taken into custody by ESU. @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/y7hD0lYLOR— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) March 3, 2020
Police seized his BB gun collection.
Charges against the 26-year-old man are pending.
