Man with BB gun on Brooklyn rooftop apparently YouTuber making movie: NYPD

Real or Fake? This NYPD Aviation footage captured what a 911 caller reported earlier today in Brooklyn. It was only an Airsoft rifle and the male was safely taken into custody by ESU. @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/y7hD0lYLOR — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) March 3, 2020

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The man who was taken into custody for having a BB gun on a rooftop in Brooklyn is a 24-year-old YouTuber who was apparently making a movie, police say.Authorities say the suspect was spotted on the roof of a four-story building with several Go-Pros attached to his body on Rogers Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday.Initially, officers did not know what they were dealing with and approached the scene with lights, sirens and police K-9s.The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the police say the firearm has been determined to be a BB gun.Police seized his BB gun collection.Charges against the 26-year-old man are pending.----------