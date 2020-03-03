Man with BB gun on Brooklyn rooftop apparently YouTuber making movie: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The man who was taken into custody for having a BB gun on a rooftop in Brooklyn is a 24-year-old YouTuber who was apparently making a movie, police say.

Authorities say the suspect was spotted on the roof of a four-story building with several Go-Pros attached to his body on Rogers Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Initially, officers did not know what they were dealing with and approached the scene with lights, sirens and police K-9s.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the police say the firearm has been determined to be a BB gun.



Police seized his BB gun collection.

Charges against the 26-year-old man are pending.
