Man without face mask punches MTA bus driver in face, NYPD says

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked a bus driver in Manhattan after the driver refused to let him on the bus because he wasn't wearing a mask.
The attack happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near Madison Avenue and East 29th Street.
The suspect, who is seen on surveillance video, punched the 62-year-old driver in the face and ran away.
The driver is expected to be okay.
Masks are mandatory on MTA buses.
Police are trying to track down the suspect.
