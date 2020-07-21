Mandatory outdoor water ban in Monmouth, Ocean counties due to issue at plant

MONMOUTH COUNTY (WABC) -- Some residents of Monmouth and Ocean counties are under a mandatory outdoor water ban.
New Jersey American Water says the ban is necessary due to an issue at one of our primary plants and increased high water demands.
"We are putting this necessary restriction in place to ensure continued water service and fire protection for our customers," said Carmen Tierno, senior director of operations.
Customers were notified via the company's emergency notification system.
They're being asked to eliminate outdoor water use such as watering of lawns, washing cars and filling of pools until further notice.
Since late spring, the company requested that customers in those counties use an odd/even watering schedule through the end of summer.
