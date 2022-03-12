3 men stabbed during fight at Manhattan club

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11643302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police provided details about the arrest of Chris Elder in Queens

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three men were stabbed at a club in Manhattan Saturday morning.Police say the three men were trying to get into the club at Washington Street and 13th Street in the Meatpacking District around 2 a.m.They believe the men were drunk.Security told them to leave several times, and according to police, the men even tried to get in through the hotel entrance and were held back by security.At some point, a fight broke out and two of the men were stabbed in the back and one was slashed in the face.All the men are in their 20's and are all in stabled condition at a nearby hospital.Police are still trying to determine how they were stabbed.----------