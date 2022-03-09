Hammer attack at Manhattan subway station leaves 1 man injured; Suspect on the loose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11610043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A second man was arrested on Monday in connection with the hammer attack on a woman during a subway robbery in Queens.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who struck a person in head with a hammer on a subway platform in Manhattan Tuesday night.Officials say a couple were standing on a subway platform at the 14th Street station 1/2/3 line around 9:15 p.m. when one of them accidently bumped into the suspect.They say the suspect took out a hammer and attacked the male victim, striking him in the head.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he's expected to survive.The suspect fled from the station.Police believe the suspect is a transgender male.He is described as 6' tall and skinny. He was last seen wearing purple lipstick, a wig, blue jeans, red shoes and a red jacket.----------