Hammer attack at Manhattan subway station leaves 1 man injured; Suspect on the loose

Officials say a couple were standing on a subway platform at the 14th Street station 1/2/3 line around 9:15 p.m. when one of them accidently bumped into the suspect.
They say the suspect took out a hammer and attacked the male victim, striking him in the head.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he's expected to survive.
The suspect fled from the station.
Police believe the suspect is a transgender male.
He is described as 6' tall and skinny. He was last seen wearing purple lipstick, a wig, blue jeans, red shoes and a red jacket.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
