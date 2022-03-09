Hammer attack at Manhattan subway station leaves 1 man injured; Suspect on the loose

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who struck a person in head with a hammer on a subway platform in Manhattan Tuesday night.

Officials say a couple were standing on a subway platform at the 14th Street station 1/2/3 line around 9:15 p.m. when one of them accidently bumped into the suspect.

They say the suspect took out a hammer and attacked the male victim, striking him in the head.

RELATED | 2nd arrest made after woman beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery
A second man was arrested on Monday in connection with the hammer attack on a woman during a subway robbery in Queens.



He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he's expected to survive.

The suspect fled from the station.



Police believe the suspect is a transgender male.

He is described as 6' tall and skinny. He was last seen wearing purple lipstick, a wig, blue jeans, red shoes and a red jacket.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

