36-year-old man struck by truck at Manhattan intersection, driver in custody: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10848191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the new more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading, communities with low vaccination rates are trying to get creative to get more shots into people's arms.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a truck at a busy intersection in Manhattan Wednesday night.Police say a 36-year-old man was walking eastbound on West 73rd Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side before 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a DHL truck.They say the truck was traveling southbound on Broadway at the time of the crash.Authorities say the victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital for severe head trauma.The driver of the truck was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.----------