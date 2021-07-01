36-year-old man struck by truck at Manhattan intersection, driver in custody: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian by truck at NYC intersection, suffers head injury: Police

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a truck at a busy intersection in Manhattan Wednesday night.

Police say a 36-year-old man was walking eastbound on West 73rd Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side before 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a DHL truck.

They say the truck was traveling southbound on Broadway at the time of the crash.

ALSO READ | With new COVID-19 delta variant spreading, communities scramble to vaccinate
EMBED More News Videos

With the new more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading, communities with low vaccination rates are trying to get creative to get more shots into people's arms.



Authorities say the victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital for severe head trauma.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityupper west sidemanhattanpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
TOP STORIES
Take 2: New ranked choice results still show Adams in lead
2021 New York Primary Results
Trump Organization, CFO to face indictment Thursday, sources say
AccuWeather Alert: T-Storm warning, flash flood watches issued
'Thank you': Cosby issues statement following release from prison
Judge denies bid to remove Britney Spears' father from conservatorship
Bill Cosby's release from prison prompts strong reactions
Show More
Manhattan DA dismisses 4,500+ marijuana cases
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
Bodies of 2 children found at Florida collapse site
Tourist captures moments before FL condo collapse
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
More TOP STORIES News