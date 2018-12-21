Manhole fire in front of Carmine's in Times Square closes restaurant for the day

Carmine's Restaurant in Times Square was evacuated and forced to close Friday morning after a manhole caught fire in front of the building. (@AtMikeBrady)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Carmine's Restaurant in Times Square was evacuated and forced to close Friday morning after a manhole caught fire in front of the building.

The FDNY got a call about the fire at 7:26 a.m. at 200 West 44th Street.

The fire broke out in an underground transformer, and as a result, firefighters were monitoring the carbon monoxide levels in the area.

Firefighters did evacuate one other building, 215 West 44th Street.

No injuries were reported.

It is not yet known how long the power will be off at Carmine's or any other of the affected buildings in the immediate area.


