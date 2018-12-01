ESCAPED PRISONER

Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner in Brownsville, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

A manhunt is underway for a prisoner who escaped from police custody in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A manhunt is underway for a prisoner who escaped from police custody in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened after 24-year-old Tyrone Johnson was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser.

Around 4:20 a.m., as officers were en route to the 73rd Precinct near Osborn Street and Lott Avenue in Brownsville, Johnson escaped the vehicle.

He fled on foot southbound on Thomas Boyland Street from Livonia Avenue. Police are canvassing the area.


Johnson was described as a 5-foot-9 man with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair, who weighs150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonermanhuntBrownsvilleBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ESCAPED PRISONER
Teen caught after fleeing from officers in handcuffs
Escaped NJ inmate considered 'armed and dangerous' captured
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
Prisoner captured after escaping police in Newark
More escaped prisoner
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Fire breaks out at popular Manhattan steakhouse
Police: Burglary suspects stole $25K from Bronx apartments
2 arrested in Queens bodega robbery, shooting; 2 still sought
Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt after video shows him kicking woman
Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
Woman suspected of stealing purses from seniors in Bronx
Show More
7-year-old in coma after truck passes school bus
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from NY storm drain
Passengers terrified after part of engine falls apart during flight
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Alaska earthquake leaves Anchorage TV station heavily damaged
More News