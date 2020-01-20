Society

New York City landmarks commission to consider Manida Street in Hunts Point

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission will vote Tuesday on whether to begin the process of declaring a Bronx street a historic district.

The committee is considering "calendaring" the Manida Street in Hunts Point, a block of semi-detached brick houses that serves as an intact example of the early-20th century development that occurred in the neighborhood.

That development came in response to transportation improvements and rapid industrialization.

Residents and advocates have been pushing for the designation for about a decade, with the 40 or so houses built around the turn of the last century considered an unexpected gem in the Bronx.

Calendaring is the first formal step in the designation process. Once calendared, the commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed designation at a future date, followed by a public meeting during which the commission will vote on the designation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityhunts pointbronxhistoric district
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News