Map shows exact path helicopter took over East River

((Left: flightradar24.com, Right: @mbhogan/Twitter))

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A flight radar map map shows the path a helicopter took before it crashed into the East River on Sunday night.


The flight began in Kearny, New Jersey before stopping by the Statue of Liberty, flying up the East River and over the Brooklyn Bridge, before it crashed into the East River near 90th Street.

The flight path shows the flight ending near 40th Street, but it is possible they lost contact before it went down into the East River.

Pictures posted on Twitter possibly show the helicopter moments before it crashed into the East River.

Credit: @EricAdams321/Twitter

Eric Adams says he was in the air with 'FlyNYON' at the same time the helicopter crashed into the East River.

Adams says he took the photos what he believes to be a few moments before the incident and on the ground prior to takeoff.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopterUpper East SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News