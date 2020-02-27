Queens teacher caught on camera forcing student with autism to touch him: NYPD

By
OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A longtime New York City teacher is under arrest after police say he was caught on camera forcing a 9-year-old student with autism to touch him.

Marc Scheibel, 48, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sex abuse of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Police say Scheibel, a special education teacher with district 75, was in a classroom with the female student at PS 213, The Carl Ullman School, when he forced her to put his hand on his groin area.

Another teacher noticed what was going on and decided to take out a phone and record the incident, according to police.

The employee then reported it to the principal, who called the police.

Other students were in the classroom at the time of the alleged incident, but it is not believed any of them saw what happened.

"This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable, and we immediately reassigned this teacher away from the classroom because of this deeply disturbing allegation," the Department of Education said in a statement. "He will not have any interaction with students."

Scheibel was set to be arraigned Thursday, but he was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for treatment of an unknown ailment instead.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakland gardensqueensnew york cityteacher arrestedteachersex abuse
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News