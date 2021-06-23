Maywood crossing guard retires after more than 40 years on the job

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10807153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Indie the missing dog was found far from her Upper West Side home in a warehouse in Queens living with stray cats.

MAYWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved crossing guard has stepped down from her post after more than four decades on the job.Marie Ross of Maywood, New Jersey is well-known for her warm demeanor and infectious smile.For 44-and-a-half years she's been helping kids safely cross the street and now she is retiring.Many of the children, now turned adults, left more than 100 comments on Facebook, thanking her for keeping them safe.Ross posed with officers from the Maywood Police Department with her stop sign and a bouquet of flowers.Her community celebrated her Tuesday with a special send-off, thanking her for her dedication and service over the years.----------