Maywood crossing guard retires after more than 40 years on the job

Marie Ross of Maywood, New Jersey is well-known for her warm demeanor and infectious smile.
For 44-and-a-half years she's been helping kids safely cross the street and now she is retiring.
Many of the children, now turned adults, left more than 100 comments on Facebook, thanking her for keeping them safe.
Ross posed with officers from the Maywood Police Department with her stop sign and a bouquet of flowers.
Her community celebrated her Tuesday with a special send-off, thanking her for her dedication and service over the years.
