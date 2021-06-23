Society

Maywood crossing guard retires after more than 40 years on the job

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Crossing guard retires after 44 years on the job

MAYWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved crossing guard has stepped down from her post after more than four decades on the job.

Marie Ross of Maywood, New Jersey is well-known for her warm demeanor and infectious smile.

For 44-and-a-half years she's been helping kids safely cross the street and now she is retiring.

Many of the children, now turned adults, left more than 100 comments on Facebook, thanking her for keeping them safe.



Ross posed with officers from the Maywood Police Department with her stop sign and a bouquet of flowers.



Her community celebrated her Tuesday with a special send-off, thanking her for her dedication and service over the years.

ALSO READ | Incredible journey: New Yorkers help find missing dog that ran across Manhattan into Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Indie the missing dog was found far from her Upper West Side home in a warehouse in Queens living with stray cats.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymaywoodcrossing guardretirement
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adams takes lead in NYC mayoral primary, Wiley and Garcia hold on
2021 New York Primary Results
Who's left and what's next in the race for NYC mayor
Massive 883-pound great white shark tracked off NJ
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, but watch for rip currents at the beach
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo holds COVID update in NYC
NYPD unveils crisis response program, hosts block party in Bronx
Show More
Harrison Ford injures shoulder on 'Indiana Jones 5' set
Trio of armed robbers take of with $100k in Bronx home invasion
Checklist to stay prepared in case of loved one's death
Frontier Airlines making passengers pay 'COVID Recovery' surcharge
Supreme Court rules for Pa. cheerleader in Snapchat case
More TOP STORIES News