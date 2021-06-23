Packages of cookies laced with synthetic marijuana found at Long Island health food store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10821255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crystal Cranmore has more on the beloved dog's rescue and the happy reunion with his owners.

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Packages of cookies laced with synthetic marijuana found at a health food store in Long Beach is now causing big concerns.Officials say the shop owner at Dr. Nature had no idea the packages contained a dangerous substance called Delta-8, a hemp-based compound with psychoactive ingredients similar to marijuana."This is extremely discouraging and alarming to know that these products could end up in the hands of our young children who think they're having an afternoon snack that cannot be allowed," Senator Todd Kaminsky said.Police say as soon as they spoke with the owner, "he was actually proactive about it" and "he took it off the shelf."Local officials on Long Island are now getting out the word they want to ban Delta-8, a derivative of Delta-9, that is found in marijuana."Companies are taking advantage of the loophole by putting their products in packaging that is clearly targeting children in a very dangerous way," Kaminsky said.The New York State Department of Health is considering a ban on products that contain Delta-8. Officials want it done sooner than later."To have this lying around is like having a loaded weapon, just happened to be lying around the community," Kaminsky said. "And this this cannot be and why Delta-8 is so problematic is store owners could sell things like this and say, hey, it's still up to eight, it's technically illegal."----------