Packages of cookies laced with synthetic marijuana found at Long Island health food store

EMBED <>More Videos

Cookies laced with synthetic marijuana found at health food store on Long Island

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Packages of cookies laced with synthetic marijuana found at a health food store in Long Beach is now causing big concerns.

Officials say the shop owner at Dr. Nature had no idea the packages contained a dangerous substance called Delta-8, a hemp-based compound with psychoactive ingredients similar to marijuana.

"This is extremely discouraging and alarming to know that these products could end up in the hands of our young children who think they're having an afternoon snack that cannot be allowed," Senator Todd Kaminsky said.

Police say as soon as they spoke with the owner, "he was actually proactive about it" and "he took it off the shelf."

Local officials on Long Island are now getting out the word they want to ban Delta-8, a derivative of Delta-9, that is found in marijuana.

"Companies are taking advantage of the loophole by putting their products in packaging that is clearly targeting children in a very dangerous way," Kaminsky said.

The New York State Department of Health is considering a ban on products that contain Delta-8. Officials want it done sooner than later.

"To have this lying around is like having a loaded weapon, just happened to be lying around the community," Kaminsky said. "And this this cannot be and why Delta-8 is so problematic is store owners could sell things like this and say, hey, it's still up to eight, it's technically illegal."

HAPPY NEWS | Golden Retriever Chunk, missing for 2 weeks, rescued from Barnegat Bay
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Cranmore has more on the beloved dog's rescue and the happy reunion with his owners.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachnassau countymarijuanacookiessynthetic marijuana
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adams takes lead in NYC mayoral primary, Wiley and Garcia hold on
2021 New York Primary Results
Who's left and what's next in the race for NYC mayor
NYC mayoral primary: How did your neighborhood vote?
Exclusive: Firefighters rescue teen trapped in dressing room
NYT report: No tuna DNA found in Subway's tuna sandwich
Tide of violent transit crime is receding
Show More
Massive 883-pound great white shark tracked off NJ
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
NYC initiative uncovers historical sites linked to the LGBTQ+ movement
AccuWeather: Gorgeous again
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
More TOP STORIES News