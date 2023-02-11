NY Gov. Mario Cuomo on 'Tiempo' in 1991

As "Tiempo" celebrates 40 years, we are sharing classic moments like this interview with New York Gov. Mario Cuomo. Watch the "Tiempo" 40th anniversary special Sunday at 11:30 a.m. wherever you watch Channel 7 -- on TV or on streaming.

As "Tiempo" celebrates 40 years, we are sharing classic moments like this interview with New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, at a moment when he still had three years left in power.

He passionately defends immigration, speaks of the untapped potential of America, discusses the state's budget crisis and reveals his goals for his remaining time as governor.

This complete episode is courtesy of Anna Carbonell, the longtime host of the show. See an extended interview with her and former hosts Miguel Perez and David Novarro here.

