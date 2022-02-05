crossing guard

Crossing guard quickly saves student from car as driver ignores command in Maryland

School bus surveillance video shows the moment a car drove through the crosswalk, just as a student was crossing.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command in Md.

NORTH EAST, Maryland -- A police officer in North East, Maryland, acted quickly when a driver ignored her commands to stop Friday.

School bus surveillance video shows the moment a car drove through the crosswalk, just as a student was crossing.

Corporal Annette Goodyear quickly pulled the student to safety and took the impact of the crash instead.

Goodyear suffered minor injuries.

The town is working on commendations for her bravery and swift action.

There's no word on whether the driver has been charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandpedestrian struckcrossing guardpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CROSSING GUARD
Crossing guard dies saving kids from SUV near California school
NJ crossing guard retires after more than 40 years on the job
Crossing guard killed while shoving children out of vehicle's path
CT crossing guard hit by car, assaulted while protecting kids
TOP STORIES
10 injured in fire at Bronx apartment building
Bloomberg's daughters target of kidnapping suspect, police say
Man shot outside Brooklyn nightclub as shootings spike in NYC
AccuWeather: Breezy and colder
COVID Update: US death toll hits 900,000, sped by omicron
Manhattan's newest celebrity is bald eagle in Central Park
What NYC students are saying about first 'Vegan Friday' lunches
Show More
Wintry mix of freezing rain and ice impacts Tri-State
House explodes in Brooklyn after neighbors report smelling gas
Mayor Eric Adams apologizes for comment made on video in 2019
'Choose what you pay' pricing coming to Lincoln Center
MTA honors 4 security officers who extinguished subway fire
More TOP STORIES News